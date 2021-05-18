Rotherham United are in discussions with Josh Vickers over staying at the club, as per their official club website.

Rotherham United are in talks with him about the prospect of him staying for League One next season.

Vickers, who is 25 years old, spent the campaign before last as Lincoln City’s number one at that level.

He joined the Millers on a free transfer on November on a deal until the end of June.

Vickers is yet to make an appearance for Paul Warne’s side but they may well keep him for another year.

Prior to his move to the New York Stadium, the Essex-born stopper spent three years on the books at Lincoln and enjoyed his time at Sincil Bank. He could end up playing against his former club next term.

He made a total of 78 appearances for the Imps and was part of their side who won the EFL Trophy in 2018 followed by the League Two title a year later.

Vickers started his career at Arsenal and rose up through the youth ranks with the Premier League outfit but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he had loan spells away at Canvey Island and Concord Rangers in non-league to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He left the Gunners on a permanent basis to join Swansea City and spent two years on the books at the Liberty Stadium, the second of which he was on loan at Barnet in League Two.