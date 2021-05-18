Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have both set their sights on signing Hull City forward Malik Wilks, according to Football Insider.

Both clubs are currently in the market for a forward after having poor seasons in front of goal and the former Leeds United academy product could well be the player they go for.

Wilks has been a standout player for the Tigers this season as he helped the club finish top of Sky Bet League One as they managed to bounce immediately back into the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite predominantly playing on the right-wing this season, Wilks has managed to contribute 19 goals and eight assists with only Charlie Wyke and Jonson Clarke-Harris contributing more goals for their sides.

The 22-year-old may well be tempted to move to one of the two Premier League sides for a chance to play in the top flight of English football even if that means not being the focal point of the team or starting every week.

Wilks is a versatile forward who possesses great speed and versatility as he is able to play anywhere along the front three, making him a valuable asset for most teams.

The forward may well be available to any club that wants him for a not too hefty fee as he only has one year left on his two-year contract which he signed at the start of last season.

It may be too soon to say if Wilks is ready for the step up to the Premier League with the forward only really managing to produce in League One thus far but he could well be a viable squad rotation option should somebody want to take a punt on the 22-year-old.

The former Barnsley forward is definitely one to keep an eye on for the future whether that be at Hull City or elsewhere.