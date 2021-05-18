Tranmere Rovers are not interested in bringing back their former manager Micky Mellon, as per a report by The Courier.

Tranmere Rovers have been surprising linked with a move for the current Dundee United boss.

However, the rumours are believed to be untrue as the Whites gear up for the League Two Play-Offs.

Mellon, who is 49 years old, still has another year left on his contract with Dundee United.

His name also entered the running for the Doncaster Rovers job last month, as per the Daily Record, but the Yorkshire club have now turned to former player Richie Wellens.

Mellon managed Fleetwood Town from 2008 to 2012 and guided them to promotion to the Football League.

He then coached at Barnsley before joining Shrewsbury Town in 2014 and spent two years there, winning 42.4% of games.

Mellon then left the Shrews to take charge of Tranmere in the National League and won promotion to League Two via the Play-Offs in his first season.

The Merseyside club then made it back-to-back promotions a year later by beating Newport County at Wembley to book their place in League One.

Mellon and Tranmere felt hard done by in the campaign before last as they were relegated from the third tier on points-per-game. He then departed Prenton Park for Dundee United last July.

His name has cropped back up regarding a move back to Prenton Park but it won’t be happening.