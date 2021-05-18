Barrow have offered a new contract to Joel Dixon, as per their official club website.

Barrow are hoping to keep hold of the goalkeeper amid interest from Bolton Wanderers.

Dixon, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

He has emerged on the radar of Bolton, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (0.2.05.21, pg. 61).

The Trotters boss, Ian Evatt, knows the Bluebirds’ number one from his time as manager at Holker Street and could see him as someone to bolster his goalkeeping department.

Bolton are back in League One next season and could hand Dixon a dream move.

The Middlesbrough-born stopper joined Barrow in 2015 and has since played 193 games for the Cumbrian club.

He played a huge role in their promotion from the National League last year and has helped them survive in League Two in this past campaign.

Dixon started his career at Sunderland and rose up through the youth ranks of the North-East club. He never made a senior appearance for the Black Cats but was their Under-23s ‘keeper for a couple of years.

He had loan spells away from the Stadium of Light at Workington, Boston United, Hartlepool United and Gateshead before leaving for Barrow on a permanent basis six years ago.

Dixon may now leave for a new chapter but has been offered a new contract.