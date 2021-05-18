Stoke City have been linked with Liverpool forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, claim Goal.

Michael O’Neill looks to bolster his attacking options next season and Awoniyi could be the man to fill the void.

Awoniyi has spent the last season on loan at Union Berlin where he has featured 16 times, scoring five goals in the process.

With the forward featuring enough times in the Bundesliga, he has now managed to secure a work permit after being with Liverpool for the past six years.

The Nigerian is currently on his sixth loan spell away from the club and the Reds have also previously turned down bids for the striker with Anderlecht reportedly offering £5 million in the past.

Awoniyi has so far managed to help Union Berlin into the Europa Conference League places and they can confirm their place in the competition for next season should they better Borussia Monchengladbach’s result this weekend.

Despite finishing 14th this season, Stoke have struggled for goals from their strikers since a season-ending injury struck Tyrese Campbell mid-way through the season.

Sam Vokes didn’t manage to find the net in any of his 30 appearances but Steven Fletcher did manage to grab himself nine goals although he has only scored one goal in his last 12 games.

The need for an out-and-out goalscorer is great in the Championship with the likes of Norwich City and Brentford showing the worth of having them with Teemu Pukki and Ivan Toney.

Awoniyi could well be the player who helps fire Stoke towards a Championship play-off place next term should he join them but it is reported that other clubs are also interested in the striker.

The likes of Fulham and West Brom are also interested in the strike as well as other clubs in the Bundesliga.

A league where the striker may well look to go back to after a solid season this time around.