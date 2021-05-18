Watford have today announced their retained list ahead of the 2021/22 season, with Mitchel Bergkamp – son of Arsenal legend Dennis – one of those to be released.

Watford have today announced that 13 players will leave the club this summer. The 13 largely consists of younger players and Bergkamp is a name on that list that’ll be talked out.

After trialling at Arsenal and failing to impress, he landed a six-month contract with the Hornets with an option to extended his stay by a further year.

But the 22-year-old leaves Vicarage Road without ever making a matchday squad during his time there.

Watford though would prosper under Xisco Munoz – the Spaniard came into before the turn of the year to replace Vladimir Ivic and would eventually guide his side to a 2nd-place finish.

It confirms an immediate return to the Premier League for Watford who towards the end of last season sacked Nigel Pearson, with the club then placed above the relegation zone.

It’s been a roller-coaster 12 months for the club but their fortunes are looking up once again. Not only has Munoz secured promotion but he’s given life, optimism and evident happiness back to this Watford side.

As for Bergkamp, where he’ll next ply his trade is anyone’s guess. Watford fans would’ve been excited to potentially see the Dutchman blossom at the club and eventually make it into the first-team, but it’s clearly not worked out.