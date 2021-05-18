West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin is reportedly edging closer to a permanent transfer to QPR, according to Talksport journalist Sean Gallagher.

– #QPR aiming to tie up a permanent deal for Austin by next week. Everything in their favour right now.

– A move for Johansen will be tough to conclude, but they’re pushing hard for that.

– Re Dozzell, he’s someone who they’ve kept an eye on. Might look at that later down line. — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) May 18, 2021

The Baggies striker spent the second half of the season on loan at QPR and now looks set to leave the Hawthorns permanently. Austin hasn’t hidden away that he would like to leave West Brom this summer after his game time has been limited both under former manager Slaven Bilic and current boss Sam Allardyce.

Now Talksport journalist, Gallagher has revealed that the Rs are close to completing the permanent signing of Austin and it could be wrapped up as early as this week. This would be Albion’s first permanent exit of the summer after their dire season which has seen them relegated back to the Championship.

Austin’s contract expires this summer and QPR will be able to secure his signature for free. Speaking last month, the 32-year-old spoke about what may be next for him, he said: “I was brought in, the same as Stefan, to get the club out of the position they were in. Would I stay, of course, but it’s got to be about ambition for the club to push on and have a go next year at getting promoted.

“I want to have a go and be in a team that’s winning games of football, pretty much what we’ve been doing. I want to have a go at getting a team back into the Premier League and then who knows what happens after that. I want to be fighting with a team to get promotion.”

Austin scored seven goals in 21 appearances in the six months at QPR, making it 54 goals 106 games in total for the Rs. Austin seems to have played the best football of his career at QPR and now coming back older and more experienced he’s been someone the QPR players can look up to and someone Mark Warburton can rely on.

QPR will have nothing to lose signing Austin up permanently as they need reinforcements this summer especially in attack and Warburton may see Austin’s experience as a bonus. The Rs finished the season strongly and managed a 9th place finish nine points off Bournemouth in 6th place. Austin has made it clear he wants to be fighting for promotion next season so, it is also whether QPR have done enough to convince him they’ll be doing that next season.