Watford have recently revealed their retained list as four senior players are set to leave the Hertfordshire club.

Watford managed to seal promotion back to the Premier League this season as they secured a 2nd placed finish behind Norwich City, finished four points clear of third-placed Brentford.

Manager Xisco Munoz will now begin preparations for life back in the Premier League as they look to stave off relegation and make sure that they do not immediately drop back down into the Championship.

The four players who have not been offered new contracts are Jerome Sinclair, Mamadou M’Baye, Carlos Sanchez, and Achraf Lazaar, the latter two of which joined mid-way through the season on deals until the end of the season.

Sinclair joined from Liverpool in 2016 for £4 million but only featured nine times for the Hornets without scoring and most recently spent time on loan with CSKA Sofia, his fifth loan since being at Watford.

Plenty of Watford fans have reacted to the news of these players being let go…

Jerome Sinclair leaving? End of an era — Jack (@jfwfc) May 18, 2021

All the best to those being released — RD Aardvark aka 'Martin' #WearAMask #RejoinTheEU (@rd_aardvark) May 18, 2021

Jerome Sinclair gone 😔 — Tom Dele the 🐐 (@wfc_josh) May 18, 2021

SANCHEZ NOOOOOOOO — 🐝 Abi 🐝 (@abiiiii2002) May 18, 2021

Disappointed that nothing came of Sinclair…. had such high hopes… — Adam Moghadas (@Adam_CFLP) May 18, 2021