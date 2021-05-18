Charlton Athletic have released seven of their Under-23s squad, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have decided to make some changes to their youth ranks in preparation for the next campaign.

They have announced that Richard Afrane-Kesey, Kasim Aidoo, Eddie Allsopp, Freddy Barton, Junior Quitirna, Harry Taylor and Luca Vega will all be leaving the club.

All seven are out of contract at the end of June and will be free to find new clubs.



Charlton have become one of the latest Football League clubs to announce their retained list.

Darren Pratley, Andrew Shinnie, Deji Oshilaja, Marcus Maddison and Erhun Oztumer will be parting company with the first-team.

Their boss, Nigel Adkins, has said: “Our job is about building a squad that puts us in the best position for the 2021/22 season.

“We finished the season well and have a core of good, hungry players, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we can progress over the next few weeks.”

It is a big summer ahead for Charlton and they are hoping to keep hold of Ben Amos, Chuks Aneke, Adam Matthews, Jake Forster-Caskey and Jason Pearce, all of who are out of contract this summer and have been offered new deals.



Their Under-23s side are managed by Hamza Serrar, who took over from Jason Euell earlier this year.

They compete in the Professional Development League South and it will be interesting to see where the players they have released today all end up over the coming months.