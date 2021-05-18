Peterborough United and MK Dons want Portsmouth’s John Marquis, according to a report by Hampshire Live.

Portsmouth are facing interest in their striker this summer.

Marquis, who is 29 years old, only has a year left on his contract at Fratton Park.

Three clubs are believed to have submitted enquiries about his availability.

Peterborough and MK Dons have been mentioned, whilst a team in the Scottish Premiership are said to be keen as well.

Marquis joined Portsmouth in 2019 and has since scored 32 goals in 97 games for the League One side.

He managed 67 goals in 153 matches for Doncaster Rovers before his move down south and has carried on his goal scoring exploits in Hampshire.

Peterborough are back in the Championship next term and could see him as someone to add cover and competition for Jonson Clarke-Harris for the next campaign.

MK Dons, on the other hand, have ambitious plans to get into the Play-Offs in League One next term and may want to sign him as a statement of intent.

Marquis started his career at Millwall and rose up through the youth ranks there before playing 65 times for their first-team.

He had loan spells away at Northampton Town, Gillingham and Leyton Orient from the Lions before leaving on a permanent basis in 2016.

The striker has been on fire over the past few years and Portsmouth do not want to sell him, despite interest from Peterborough and MK Dons.