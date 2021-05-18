Exeter City’s Randell Williams looks set to be leaving the club in the summer and with a move closer to London in mind, would Charlton Athletic be a realistic destination?

Williams, 24, has had a disappointing season in truth. The Exeter City man missed out on a Championship move last summer – Barnsley, Hull City, Preston North End and Stoke City were all rumoured to be interested – and he’s now at a crossroads.

He looks set to leave Exeter in the summer. His contract is due to expire next month and he’s reportedly turned down the offer of an extension. Speaking last week, Exeter City boss Matt Taylor said on Williams:

“He turned down opportunities to sign for top League One clubs at that time. He wanted to run down his contract and believed there were better opportunities for him.

“Unfortunately his game has struggled due to whatever reason. At no stage this season has he been able to find any form in his game. He’s not hit those heights, I’m afraid.”

Last season was Williams’ peak with Exeter – during his side’s 2019/20 campaign in League Two, Williams featured 40 times int he league, scored five and racked up an impressive 15 assists. Today

As for Charlton, Nigel Adkins will be looking to improve his side wherever possible in the summer. They finished the campaign strongly under his watch and optimism is high going into the 2021/22 season.

It was Alex Gilbey who finished the season as Adkins’ first-choice on the right of midfield – Williams’ favoured position. Gilbey impressed and managed to score a handful of goals during the final run-in, bursting back into the side after several weeks out of it.

The addition of Williams would not only give Gilbey some competition but also give Adkins depth in more than one position – Williams can easily swap over to the left and can even play a bit deeper, as more of a wing-back. Given a tough showing with Exeter this season though, Williams will need a bout of confidence and who better to deliver that than Adkins.

He’s hailed as one of the best man managers in the Football League. He’s given his Charlton Athletic side a new lease of life and has reignited confidence in many, and so Williams could be the perfect, low-key signing for him this summer.

Most interestingly, Devon Live have today reported that Williams is keen on moving closer to his native London in the summer, paving the way for a potential move to The Valley.

Likely to be available on a free as well, this is a potential signing that could pan out perfectly for all parties.