Portsmouth’s Tom Naylor is reportedly catching the attention of Nigel Clough as he looks to reunite with the midfielder this summer at Mansfield Town, according to BBC reporter Chris Wise.

I’m told Mansfield is a possible destination for #Pompey captain Tom Naylor. Interest has been there for a number of weeks. Naylor began his career with the #Stags, and played under their current boss Nigel Clough at both Derby and Burton. — Chris Wise (@chriswisey) May 17, 2021

The Stags are keen on signing the midfielder as they know his contract runs up this summer and is unlikely to stay at Fratton Park. Clough has previous with Naylor as the pair worked together at Burton Albion between 2015-2018 and it now seems the 55-year-old wants to reunite with the player again.

Naylor has made 149 appearances for Pompey in his three seasons on the south coast, scoring 13 goals along the way. However, it now seems likely he’s played his last game for Portsmouth as he is no nearer to a new deal. There have been mentions of a move to the Championship, but there have been no teams who have been confirmed with an interest in the 29-year-old.

The only team who are reportedly interested in Naylor’s services is his old side, Mansfield. If the 29-year-old were to play for Clough again it would be the third time in doing so after spells at Derby County and Burton under the 55-year-old’s management. Naylor signed his first professional contract with the Stags in 2009 and straight away he started to impress many. He went on to play 23 times for Mansfield and if he’s to return this summer he’ll be returning a more experienced player with 389 EFL games under his belt.

Naylor left Burton after rejecting a new deal because the lure of interest from Portsmouth was ‘too big’ to turn down and was made captain straight away. In his time there he’s not managed to get Pompey out of League One and his last game saw them miss out on the play-offs by two points.

While for the Stags they finished 16th in League Two after Clough came in halfway through the season. This will be Clough’s first summer in charge, and he’ll be looking to add players that suit his style of play. Naylor knows all about Clough and how he works, and this might be the perfect first signing for Mansfield and Clough this summer.