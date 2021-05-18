Sheffield United and Fulham set to battle it out for former Derby County forward Johnny Russell, claims The Sun.

The two clubs are looking at the 31-year-old as his contract runs out at Sporting Kansas City in the summer.

Sheffield United and Fulham have both recently been relegated to the Sky Bet Championship and with Russell’s wealth of experience after spending five years with Derby County before making the move to the MLS.

Russell made 182 appearances for the Rams and was a fan favourite for much of his time there but moved on in 2018 as he looked for a new challenge.

During his time in the MLS, Russell has appeared 84 times and scored 25 goals and with the option of signing him on a free, this may well be the temptation for all three clubs.

Sheffield United and Fulham could both well lose players this summer after their relegations and bringing somebody in with Russell’s wealth of experience would seem to be a no-brainer, especially for a team trying to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old is a hard-working player and will no doubt win over the supporters of any team he goes to with his work rate and passion for the game.

With Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster only grabbing one goal between them all season, Russell would add some much-needed firepower to the Blades front line while Fulham could lose Josh Maja who looks set to return to Bordeaux after scoring three goals in 14 games during his loan spell at Craven Cottage.

Premier League survivors Newcastle United are also supposedly interested in the Scotland international and this well could be Russell’s preferred choice of move with the chance to play in the Premier League being a big attraction for the winger.

This could be Russell’s last chance at a shot to play in the top flight of English football, which can also only help his position in the Scotland national team.