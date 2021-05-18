Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that defender Jack Robinson has signed a new contract at the club.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock gave Robinson his debut in Boro’s last outing against Wycombe Wanderers on the last day of the 2020/21 campaign earlier this month.

The defender has been a regular in the youth setup for a number of years and his hard work paid off as he was recognised by both the academy staff and the first-team staff alike.

The left-back could see a way into the first-team picture in the coming years. Marc Bola has made that spot his own at Middlesbrough, but the likes of Marvin Johnson and Hayden Coulson do face uncertain futures at the Riverside. Johnson is out of contract whereas Coulson is also likely to leave if reports are to be believed.

Robinson could yet depart Boro on loan this summer. Warnock has previously spoken out about younger players gaining experience and playing regularly at senior level, as opposed to plying their trade for the U23s.

The 19-year-old could be joined out on loan by the likes of Connor Malley and Sam Folarin, whilst there is also the possibility striker Chuba Akpom could leave on a temporary basis given he is now seen as surplus to requirements.

The youngster may be given an opportunity in pre-season however, before Warnock decides on whether Robinson can leave or not. The veteran boss claimed that someone always surprises you in pre-season and Robinson could be the man to do just that.