Huddersfield Town and Preston North End are both said to be eyeing a move for Luton Town defender Matty Pearson, according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer and, despite being offered a contract extension by the Hatters, his time at Kenilworth Road looks to be coming to an end.

Pearson started his career at Blackburn Rovers and, without making a first team appearance, joined League Two outfit Rochdale.

He featured a total of nine times for The Dale before he moved to non-league outfit Halifax Town.

From there, Pearson would make the move to Accrington Stanley in 2015 – appearing 89 times and earning himself a move to South Yorkshire and Barnsley for a reported fee of £500,000.

He struggled for game time at the Tykes due to competition for places and injury issues.

Pearson then moved to Luton Town in 2018 on a three year contract, and won promotion to the Championship in his first season at the club.

He has featured a total of 126 times for the Hatters – scoring 10 goals in the process.

Pearson leaving will be a blow for Luton Town – not only due to the loss of a man who has played 40 times for them this season, but also because it will coincide with the loss of fellow defender and ever present, Sonny Bradley.

Both Preston North End and Huddersfield Town have a distinct lack of experience in the centre-back departments – North End have just three senior central defenders whilst the Terriers have just let go of Tommy Elphick, Christopher Schindler and Richard Stearman: three highly versed defensive options.