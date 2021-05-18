Birmingham City midfielder Alen Halilovic has been the subject of interest from other clubs in England and also clubs from Spain, Turkey and Italy, according to Croatian outlet Tportal.

The midfielder has bounced around a lot in his short career so far, the 24-year-old has already played for five clubs on a permanent basis but only in Birmingham has he managed to begin to show glimpses of his potential.

Halilovic joined Birmingham at the start of the season on a free transfer but the Croatian’s contract is set to expire in the summer, leaving the midfielder with a decision to make on his future.

The Blues are keen for him to stay and have offered him a new deal but interest from elsewhere may tempt the 24-year-old away should the offer be too good to turn down.

Halilovic has only featured 17 times for the West Midlands club this season after being made to wait for international clearance at the start of the season but his influence has been huge on the squad since playing.

It may well be in the former Barcelona youngster’s best interest to stay at St Andrews and make a household name for himself in the Championship, whilst getting plenty of game time in a competitive league.

On the flip side, should Halilovic move on this summer, this could well help him strengthen his position in the Croatian national team depending on where he moves on to.

Losing the midfielder would be a huge loss for Birmingham and Lee Bowyer who had a solid end to the Championship season, steering well clear of what looked like an impending relegation.

Halilovic’s technical skills could be key for the Blues if they manage to keep him and he could well be the player Bowyer looks to build around as they look to push on next season.