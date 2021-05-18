Bolton Wanderers are reportedly keen on signing Andy Cannon this summer after the confirmation of his release from Portsmouth on Saturday, according to Portsmouth News.

It’s understood that Bolton holds an interest in the midfielder as they look to prepare for League One football next season. It was confirmed on Saturday that Portsmouth had decided to let Cannon go this summer once they released their retained list and he was one of four players to be let go.

Pompey signed Cannon from Rochdale in 2019 for a fee of £150,000, the midfielder went on to make 79 appearances scoring three goals in the process. He went on to be a fan favourite and many enjoyed his performances in Pompey’s midfield.

However, Danny Cowley is now looking to overhaul his new squad as they look to get a promotion next season after their failed promotion bid this season. He’s looking for fresh faces and in the process, he’s released players like Cannon as they’ve come to the end of their current deals. This decision doesn’t seem to have gone down well with supporters, who have been left ‘surprised’ with the news, as they believed he was one of their ‘outstanding performers’ when the Blues topped League One halfway through the season.

It now looks as though Cannon won’t be short of admirers this summer, as Bolton have reportedly made their interest clear. The Trotters are heading back into League One after an immediate return from League Two and now Ian Evatt is looking to add experienced League One players into his side.

Bolton won automatic promotion on the final day of the season and are now heading into next season full of momentum and possibly looking at another promotion season. Evatt reportedly has up to 18 players out of contract this summer and faces a decision on which players to keep and let go.

So, as well as which players to let go it seems Evatt is on the lookout for new reinforcements and Cannon seems to be on the list. A move to Bolton will also mean a move back to Greater Manchester for the 25-year-old which may play in his final decision of where his next move will be.