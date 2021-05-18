QPR striker Charlie Austin has weighed in on Harry Kane and his Tottenham Hotspur future, saying the 27-year-old is ‘perfect’ for Manchester United.

Austin spent the second half of the season on loan with QPR. The West Brom forward’s future remains uncertain though as reports back QPR to make his stay permanent over the summer.

Another striker, Kane, also faces an uncertain future. The Spurs hit man finally looks set to leave White Hart Lane after several seasons as their main source of goals.

He’s once again delivered the goods in the Premier League with his 22 goals making him the division’s current highest-scorer. Where he’ll end up though remains anyone’s guess – all of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have been linked.

Austin though, who appears regularly on talkSPORT believes that Kane is perfect’ for United:

Harry Kane…… perfect for Man Utd — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) May 17, 2021

Having been a prolific Premier League striker once upon a time too, Austin is still scoring goals and doing so in the familiar blue and white of QPR.

Fans were jubilant at his January return – almost five years to the day since he left for Southampton. Upon returning, the 31-year-old netted eight goals in 21 Championship appearances to help QPR to a commendable 9th-place finish in the Championship.

As for Kane and his Spurs side, they currently sit in 6th-place of the Premier League table having parted ways with Jose Mourinho last month.

The club’s and indeed Kane’s future remains unclear at this point. United do seem a likely candidate to land the England captain though, and what a signing it’d be.