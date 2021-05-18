Middlesbrough have been joined by fellow Championship side Millwall in the pursuit of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley, according to Football Insider.

It was only revealed last week that Middlesbrough were set to move for Lumley this summer once his contract expires. However, it now seems Boro faces stiff competition this summer as Millwall have now joined the race for the 26-year-old.

It’s understood that Mark Warburton’s side remains in talks with Lumley over a new contract, but talks don’t seem to have progressed as of yet. However, Lumley knows there are sides out there who are interested in his services and are willing to do a deal.

Lumley has only managed a disappointing five appearances this season, as Seny Dieng who was on loan at Doncaster last season is now Warburton’s first-choice goalkeeper. The 26-year-old even spent a small time away from the Rs between October and December, with emergency loans at Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers, respectively.

Lumley only managed 11 appearances in that time, two for Gillingham and nine for Rovers. He then returned to QPR but failed to make an appearance in the next 15 games before getting a chance and starting in the 3-0 win over Coventry. He also featured in the 1-0 win over Swansea after Dieng had received a red card against Middlesbrough in the previous game.

After the 3-0 win over Coventry, Warburton went on to praise Lumley and called him ‘top-class’, he said: “Joe has been preparing outstandingly well. I can’t talk highly enough about Joe. He was ready to play, and it was the right thing to do.

“Joe is a top-class goalkeeper who has had to watch Seny play very, very well. He’s had to be patient. He works tirelessly every day on the training pitch, and we saw his quality today. I’ve got no problem using Joe at any time.”

There being no news on a new contract, or a transfer agreed has now brought the attention of Millwall, who want to add competition for Bartosz Bialkowski this summer. The 33-year-old has played every minute of Championship football this season, but with Gary Rowett confirming backup goalkeeper Frank Fielding is leaving, he wants to add strong competition this summer.

It seems it’s going to be a straight shootout between Boro and Millwall for the services of Lumley, but it has to be said don’t rule out the 26-year-old staying at QPR beyond this summer.