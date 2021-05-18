Charlton Athletic have confirmed Marcus Maddison’s official departure from the club, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic will not be offering him a new deal this summer.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, has taken a break from the game after spending time out on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season.

The Addicks gave him the green light to leave for the Trotters on the final day of the January transfer window.

Maddison made 10 appearances for Ian Evatt’s side so played his part in their promotion from League Two.

Read: Charlton Athletic deliver Chuks Aneke contract update

Maddison only joined Charlton in October last year having previously played for the likes of Gateshead, Peterborough United and Hull City.

However, he only also made 10 appearances for the Addicks before Bolton came calling this past winter.

The ex-England C international had an impressive five-and-a-half years at Peterborough and there is no doubt that he has talent at League One level.

He managed 62 goals in 249 games for the Posh to earn a move to the Championship the season before last with the Tigers.

Read: Charlton Athletic decide to release player they loaned to Bristol Rovers last season

Hull were relegated during his time there and he ended up becoming a free agent before Charlton took a gamble on him.

Maddison has taken a step back and it will be interesting to see if he decides to get back into football.

He is being joined by Erhun Oztumer, Deji Oshilaja, Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie in leaving Charlton at the expiration of their deals this summer.