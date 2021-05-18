Charlton Athletic will not be offering Erhun Oztumer a new deal this summer, as per their official club website.

Charlton Athletic are allowing the Turkish midfielder to move on and find a new club.

Oztumer, who is 29 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and will have to weigh up his options as a free agent.

He spent the past season on loan at fellow League One side Bristol Rovers but struggled to make an impact at the Memorial Ground.

The midfielder scored just once for the Pirates as they were relegated to League Two.



Read: Charlton Athletic deliver contract update on Chuks Aneke

Oztumer joined the Addicks in 2019 but couldn’t stop them from being relegated from the Championship in his first year at the club.

They then let him leave for Bristol Rovers on loan this season as they trimmed down the size of their squad after relegation from the second tier.

Oztumer is experienced in the Football League and could prove to a be a decent signing for someone on a free over the coming months.

Read: Bristol Rovers transfer target offered EFL contract

He has also previously played for the likes of Dulwich Hamlet, Peterborough United, Walsall and Bolton Wanderers in the past, racking up just under 350 appearances.

Oztumer is being joined by the likes of Deji Oshilaja, Marcus Maddison, Andrew Shinnie and Darren Pratlet in leaving Charlton at the end of their deals this summer.