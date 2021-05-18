Charlton Athletic are in ongoing contract talks with Chuks Aneke, as per their official club website.

Charlton Athletic hope to keep hold of last season’s top scorer.

Aneke, who is 27 years old, has emerged as a potential summer target for Sheffield Wednesday, as reported yesterday by Yorkshire Live.

However, the Addicks are trying to keep hold of him for next term.

Aneke is out of contract at the end of next month and may be weighing up his options after finishing the past campaign with an impressive 16 goals in all competitions.

He joined Charlton in 2019 after scoring 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons but initially struggled in his first year at the Valley.

Aneke managed just a single goal in the season before last as the Addicks were relegated from the Championship but has since made amends.

Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the London club and is also in ongoing talks with Ben Amos, Jake Forster-Caskey, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce and Ben Watson.

Charlton have become the latest club to provide an update on their squad. Deji Oshilaja, Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie are leaving, as are Marcus Maddison and Erhun Oztumer.

Keeping Aneke for another year at least would be a huge boost this summer but his future continues to be uncertain.