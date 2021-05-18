Former Derby County boss Frank Lampard and his agent are ‘in contact’ with Crystal Palace, with a potential summer appointment in the making.

It’s nearing two years since Lampard left Derby County. The Rams bravely gave him his first managerial position and it paid off, with the former Chelsea man guiding Derby County to the Championship play-off final in his first season.

He left to take up the vacant Chelsea job in what was a dream move for the now 42-year-old, but he was sacked and replaced Thomas Tuchel earlier in this ongoing campaign.

Links to Crystal Palace had emerged previously and now, Fabrizio Romano reports that he remains ‘in contact’ with Palace, with first signings being identified:

Crystal Palace are still in contact with Frank Lampard and his agente as potential new manager – talks progressing. Abdallah Sima from Slavia Praga is among the options as new signings, also in case Lampard will be appointed. 🔴🔵 #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

The contrast in Derby County from when Lampard was in charge to now, where his former England teammate Wayne Rooney is in the dugout, is stark to say the least.

Rooney’s side ended the Championship campaign just a place and a point above the relegation zone after their final day showdown with Sheffield Wednesday – a six-goal thriller which ended 3-3, subjecting the Owls to a 24th-place finish.

Since, Derby have run into huge doubt going into the summer and into the next season after it was first revealed that they face a points penalty for the 2021/22 campaign, and then that Erik Alonso’s takeover bid had fallen through.

Times are hard for Derby County and it’s hard not to recall that Wembley final with Lampard at the helm – hardened times of late make it seem an age ago, but Derby fans will wish Lampard all the best should he replace his former England boss Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park this summer.