Exeter City winger Randell Williams is understood to be keen on moving closer to London, as per a report by Devon Live.

Exeter City have seen him turn down a recent contract offer and he will be leaving the club this summer.

Williams, who is 24 years old, will have to weigh up his options as a free agent.

Stoke City, Barnsley and Preston North End were interested in October last year, as reported by Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 9.10.20, 14.05) and also mentioned in a report by Lancashire Live.

In addition, League One champions Hull City had an offer rejected in the last summer transfer window, as per Hull Live.

Williams has been a key player for Exeter over the past two seasons and has made a combined 87 appearances for the Devon club in all competitions, scoring nine goals and gaining 16 assists.

He started his career on the books at Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace as a youngster before joining Watford in 2017. He never made a senior appearance for the Hornets but was a key player for their youth side.

He was loaned out twice to Wycombe Wanderers during his time at Vicarage Road to gain first-team experience.

Williams left Watford on a permanent basis in January 2019 to join Exeter and has since been a standout player for the Grecians.

He now wants to move closer to his London roots, which may rule the likes of Stoke, Hull, Preston and Barnsley out.