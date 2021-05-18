Coventry City and Rotherham United loanee from this past season Ryan Giles may well be ‘surplus to requirements’ at Wolves, as per a report by The Athletic.

Coventry City and Rotherham United both had him on loan last term in the Championship.

Giles, who is 21 years old, appears to be way down the pecking order at Wolves and may be allowed to depart this summer.

The left-back enjoyed plenty of game time in the second tier in this past campaign and is a decent options for clubs needing defensive reinforcements for next term.

Read: Former Coventry City man released by Barnsley

Giles is a product of Wolves’ academy and rose up through their youth ranks. He has played once for their first-team to date and that appearance came in an FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town in January 2019.

He then joined the Shrews on loan a season later after spending time away in non-league at AFC Telford United.

Coventry swooped to sign him last year but he only played once for the Sky Blues after the 2019/20 season was halted.

Nevertheless, Mark Robins’ side re-signed him last summer and he spent the first-half of the past campaign with them, playing 21 times in all competitions.

Read: Rotherham United target has been watched by Sheffield Wednesday

The ex-England youth international was then recalled by Wolves in January and shipped out to Rotherham the next day.

Giles made 23 appearances for the Millers but couldn’t prevent them from relegation to League One.