Aberdeen are interested in former Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Aberdeen are keen on luring him away from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian this summer but could face interest from clubs in England.

Irvine, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at the end of June and will weigh up his options.

He is also expected to have ‘options’ from below the border after his impressive past few months at Easter Road.

He parted company with Hull City at the end of last season and spent six months as a free agent. Sheffield Wednesday were linked during that time, as per Yorkshire Live.

Irvine joined Hull in August 2017 from Burton Albion and made 112 appearances for the Yorkshire side, chipping in with 12 goals in all competitions.

Before his move down to England, Irvine had played for the likes of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County in Scotland.

Many Tigers fans were disappointed to see him leave for free last summer and it was a surprise to see how long it took for him to find a new club.

Irvine seems to be enjoying life at Hibs these days but appears to be a wanted man this summer.

He is on the radar of Aberdeen but may have his head turned if a club in England swoops in.