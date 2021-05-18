Bournemouth will take a 1-0 lead to Brentford this weekend, after Arnaut Danjuma’s goal gave the Cherries first blood in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side have taken their form from the end of the season straight into the Championship play-offs. They welcomed Thomas Frank’s Brentford side last night and totally dominated the game, leaving the Bees with very little to work with.

The opening exchanges saw Bournemouth go close through a number of players – Dom Solanke had a good chance turned around for a corner, whilst David Brooks was looking sharp.

Brentford meanwhile couldn’t find their rhythm – it’s the second season running that they’ve qualified for the play-offs after their Wembley heartbreak last time round.

But they simply couldn’t compete with a rampant-looking Bournemouth side last night, with Danjuma’s goal on 55 minutes giving them the eventual win in the first leg – it was Brooks who drove forward on the counter-attack, slotting it through for the Dutchman to finish neatly past David Raya.

Danjuma has now scored 16 goals in 34 Championship outings for Bournemouth this season.

Woodgate’s side kept their foot on the gas and looked to be cruising to a fairly comfortable win, albeit it at 1-0. But right at the last Bryan Mbeumo was presented with a golden opportunity to level things – the Frenchman found himself no less than six-yards from goal as he pouned on a low cross, goal open but firing wide.

It was a horrendous miss and one that summed up Brentford’s fortunes on the night – advantage Bournemouth.