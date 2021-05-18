Motherwell loanee from last season Liam Kelly has tipped Luton Town, Millwall and Stoke City-linked Allan Campbell to play at the highest level, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Motherwell are losing their star midfielder this summer and big things are expected from him.

Campbell, who is 22 years old, is on the radar of Luton Town and Millwall, as per the Daily Record, whilst The Scottish Sun have reported Stoke want him too.

Kelly spent the second-half of last season on loan at Motherwell from QRP and was impressed by his teammate.

He has said: “I really think he can {be a major success in England}. He took me by surprise just how good that he actually is when I came here.

“I thought he was all about his energy and a workhorse but he’s got so much quality. I can see Allan Campbell doing really well in the Championship and even moving on again.”

Campbell has been with Motherwell for his whole career to date and rose up through their youth ranks as a youngster.

The midfielder has made 159 appearances for the club and has chipped in with 16 goals from midfield.

He will now be moving on from Fir Park when his contract expires in June and it will be interesting to see if Millwall, Luton or Stoke make a swoop for him.

Campbell is a name to keep an eye out for over the coming weeks with a move to the Championship a distinct possibility.

Kelly believes he is good enough to play in the Premier League.