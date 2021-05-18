Cardiff City are ‘close to finalising’ a deal to bring in 17-year-old Jai Semenyo, reports Bristol Live – the right-back has been watched by all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Spurs.

Semenyo’s older brother Antoine plays for Bristol City. Jai, who’s been playing his football at Mangotsfield United, looks set for a move across the Severn Bridge with a two-year deal supposedly close to being finalised.

He’s a graduate of the SGS College Filton – ex-Leeds United boss Dave Hockaday is the man running the show there, with Jai’s brother Antoine, as well as Robins forward Saikou Janneh having spent time there as well.

Semenyo is thought to have undergone a four-day trial period with the Bluebirds. Bristol Live report that he trained with the club’s U23 side and impressed enough to be offered a permanent contract with the club.

Interestingly, Bristol Live also report that a host of top Premier League clubs have been ‘keeping an eye’ on Semenyo – those include Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur too.

Should Cardiff finalise a deal for Semenyo though it’d be a huge result for Mick McCarthy’s side – the player himself might feel that Cardiff presents him with better opportunities for first-team football, with the club having put more emphasis on youth of late.

Speaking to Bristol Live about Semenyo, Hockaday spoke highly:

“He’s Antoine’s younger brother. I know the family very well. They were very happy with the way that Antoine has developed.

“It was always their plan for Jai to come and work with me – and he is an incredible athlete, incredibly powerful, very quick, with incredible spring. He needed to work more on the technical side which he has done and applied himself very well.”