Preston North End are likely to sign Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay on a permanent basis this summer, as reported by Deepdale Digest.

Preston North End are looking to lure the centre-back to Deepdale for good in preparation for next season.

Lindsay, who is 25 years old, spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan with the Lilywhites.

Their new permanent boss, Frankie McAvoy, is now eager to bring him to Lancashire for good.

The Scotsman still has a year left on his contract at Stoke but has fallen way down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium.

He was wanted by Charlton Athletic and Swindon Town in January, as per the Sun on Sunday (31.01.21, pg 57), whilst journalist Alan Nixon said Rotherham United were also keen.

However, it was Preston who managed to win the race for his signature and now see him as an adequate long-term option.

Lindsay joined Stoke in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire.

He had previously been at Barnsley and impressed for the Tykes. He made 90 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them gain promotion from the third tier under Daniel Stendel in his second year there.

The Scot started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 71 times for their first-team before dropping down the border to England.

Preston are now looking to make him an early summer signing.