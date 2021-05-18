Cardiff City are set to win the race to sign James Collins from Luton Town, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Cardiff City are poised to see off strong competition from fellow Championship sides to land his signature.

Collins, who is 30 years old, is out of contract at Luton at the end of next month and will become a free agent.

He has also been on the radar of Derby County and Preston North End, as reported by The Telegraph, whilst Bristol City and Middlesbrough have also been linked by the Daily Mail.

Losing Collins is a blow to Luton and especially to a league rival. He has been a huge player for them since joining in 2017.

He has helped the Hatters rise from League Two to the Championship during his time at the club, scoring 72 goals in 181 games in all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland international has now played his last game for the Bedfordshire club and looks likely to be on his way to Wales to join Cardiff.

Prior to his move to Kenilworth Road, Collins has also had spells with the likes of Aston Villa, Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town, Hibernian and Crawley Town.

The attacker will be looking forward to the next chapter of his career and Cardiff are set to beat the likes of Derby, Preston and Bristol City to get him.