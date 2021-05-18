Bournemouth looked into appointing Norwich City’s Daniel Farke and Fulham’s Scott Parker last summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

Bournemouth were in the hunt for a new boss and considered the pair.

However, the Cherries ultimately ended up appointing Jason Tindall as Eddie Howe’s replacement in preparation for the current season.

Tindall’s time at the helm ultimately ended in the sack and Jonathan Woodgate has the job until the end of the campaign.

Bournemouth are currently 90 minutes from a date at the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley after beating Brentford in the first leg last night.

This season could have been a lot different for them though as they had other managerial targets in mind.

Farke, who is 44 years old, was a name they considered. The German boss has guided Norwich City to the Championship title for a second time this past term.

He has been with the Canaries since 2017 and will be looking forward to having another crack at the Premier League.

Parker is another manager who has been linked with Bournemouth over recent times. His Fulham side were promoted last year via the Play-Offs but that didn’t stop the Cherries from considering him.

His future at Craven Cottage is currently up in the air after his side’s relegation and he is a more realistic target this summer.

However, if they win promotion Woodgate is in with a very good shout of the full-time role.

