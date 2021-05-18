QPR look set to loan out 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Walsh next season, reports West London Sport.

Walsh joined QPR from Gillingham in the winter transfer window. He’s yet to make his debut for the Rs but was an unused substitute in their final four games of the campaign.

Now though, West London Sport backs the Rs to send Walsh out on loan in the summer. Warburton told WSL:

“Keepers have to have that experience – you’re so brutally exposed when you play between the sticks.

“Joe, who has done really well since he’s come in, will probably need that experience at some stage. We’ll see how the boys report back.

“He’s stepped up to first-team training when called upon and done exceptionally well.

“Let’s see nearer to the start of the season. We’ll look at what our situation is with regards to our first-team keepers and decide from there.”

The goalkeeping department at QPR could see a bit of a shake-up in the summer – Liam Kelly is keen on securing his permanent move to Motherwell, Joe Lumley’s contract is out but talks are ongoing over a renewal, and Seny Dieng has been linked with a move away.

Dieng has only come into the side this season but has put in some stellar performances, with links to Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Leeds United emerging earlier in the campaign.