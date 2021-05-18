Sunderland have taken West Brom youngster Tyrese Dyce on trial, reports Sunderland Echo.

Dyce, 20, is supposedly on trial with Sunderland. He featured in a development game against his former club West Brom recently and is one of a number of trialists thought to be with Sunderland at the moment.

Another includes former Leeds United man Ethan Kachosa who is reported to have already penned a deal with the Black Cats.

Dyce though is still trying to impress the watching Sunderland coaches – the left-back has spent several years in the Baggies youth academy without ever making a league appearance for the club.

He’s been handed a couple of EFL Trophy appearances this season and he even scored in one of those.

Now though, it’s thought that Dyce is soon-to-be out of contract and now Sunderland could snap him up on a free – it’d be an exciting signing for the Black Cats as they look to change their transfer philosophy of old.

Johnson alongside new owner Kyril -Louis-Dreyfus looks to be bringing about a more freshened approach to transfers, with a keen eye on youngsters and free signings like Dyce.