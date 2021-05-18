Lincoln City youngster Sean Roughan is set to have a week-long trial with Chelsea, reports The 42.

Roughan, 17, is starting to attract some serious interest from above. He’s only made the six League One appearances for Lincoln City this season but has already enjoyed a trial spell with Southampton, and now looks set for one with Chelsea.

The Republic of Ireland U17 international only joined up with Lincoln City ahead of the last season and only made his first-team debut this time round.

Southampton aren’t thought to be out of the race for Roughan just yet but the Saints haven’t made any moves to sign the Imps defender, and they could yet be beaten to the signing by Chelsea.

Roughan is understood to be going on trial ahead of Chelsea’s final few games of the season and so a move could materialise very quickly going into the summer transfer window.