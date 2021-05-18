Former Chelsea stalwart Gary Cahill is being linked with a free move to Derby County this summer, with the 35-year-old’s contract at Crystal Palace soon to expire.

Cahill played alongside Derby County boss Wayne Rooney in many an England side. Cahill racked up 61 caps for his nation in a career which saw him start at Bolton Wanderers before joining Chelsea during the 2011/12 campaign.

He’d go on to be a key player for Chelsea spending seven-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge and totalling well over 200 appearances for the club.

Crystal Palace snapped him up ahead of the last Premier League campaign. This time round he’s managed 18 appearances in the top flight but looks set to depart for free this summer, and The Athletic back Derby County to make a move.

Cahill’s run into injury problems as he enters the final years of his career but for the Rams, this could be a really shrewd signing if the wages are right.