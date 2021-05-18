Norwich City are interested in a summer move for Bordeaux youngster Mehdi Zerkane, who is also on the radar of Aston Villa.

Zerkane, 21, has recently made his debut for Algeria. The youngster looks to have a bright future and has just capped his first full season with Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux, featuring 26 times in the league.

Now though, reports La Gazette du Fennec (via Eastern Daily Press) report Norwich City ‘retain an interest’ in Zerkane, whilst L’Equipe (also via EDP) reports that Aston Villa have already ‘made contact’ with Zerkane’s representatives.

Zerkane is a winger and is often deployed on the right for Bordeaux. With his national side, Zerkane plays alongside the Premier League likes of Riyad Mahrez and Said Benrahma, and he could yet be joining those two in the English top flight next season.

Daniel Farke needs cover right across the pitch – the Premier League proved too much for his side last time round and if Farke loses some of his star players in the summer, the coming season could be even more difficult.

Zerkane though is a player for the future – EDP report that Zerkane ‘favours’ another years in France before moving abroad, with Bordeaux said to open to offers for the £1.8million-rated Zerkane.