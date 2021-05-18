Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is being linked with both Arsenal and Newcastle United following his side’s relegation from the Premier League, reports The Athletic.

Adarabioyo, 23, is a graduate of the Manchester City youth academy. He joined Fulham permanently ahead of this season and has since made 31 Premier League appearances for Scott Parker’s side.

The Englishman has impressed and now, following Fulham’s untimely return to the Championship, The Athletic back Arsenal and Newcastle United to make summer moves for Adarabioyo.

He could yet be one of many who seek a move from Craven Cottage – similar happened when Fulham were relegated back in 2019 when the bulk of their star players were either loaned out or sold on.

Many thought Fulham would compete in the top flight this season. Despite performances being abject, Parker has still established himself as one of England’s brightest managers.

Parker himself has been linked with a move away but looks set to try and complete the job at Craven Cottage, and vie for another immediate return from the Championship next time round.