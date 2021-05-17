Aston Villa have landed Bristol Rovers starlet Kyrie Pierre according to both a release on Rovers website and a backup piece from The Athletic’s Gregg Evans.

Aston Villa already have a youth set-up that performs well and it looks like they have been keen to add to it with Pirates youngster Pierre.

U16’s star Pierre has been playing up the age groups at Rovers, turning out for the Under-18s this season. It has been a season where he attracted interest from Villa after it was said that he impressed Villa scouts with his performances for the older age group.

Bristol Rovers are remaining coy on the value of the deal, their website article only stating that it was for an “undisclosed fee” and that it was “a record fee received by the Academy for a player.”

Rovers continue by adding that: “The move works for all parties, primarily of course for the player and his family, and also for the Academy and Bristol Rovers Football Club.”

The Gas go on to say that this record fee received for a young player will help the Academy at the Memorial Stadium outfit to develop as a more sustainable entity.

The Athletic’s Evans adds that the Villans have signed 15-year-old Pierre on what he says is a “six-figure fee“. He adds that Pierre will initially join the Under-18s at Villa Park with a view to progressing to the Under-23s.

Villa’s Under-18s have gone from strength to strength and that progress could be topped off next week when they battle for the Youth Cup against what will no doubt be a strong Liverpool side.