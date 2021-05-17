Cambridge United have confirmed they have offered Paul Mullin a new contract, as per their official club website.

Cambridge United are hoping to keep hold of their top scorer after winning promotion from League Two.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, fired a whopping 34 goals in all competitions for the U’s this past season.

His tally has seen him emerge on the radar of Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (09, 05, 21, page 59).

Cambridge also plan to hold talks with Wes Hoolahan over his future at the club, whilst the likes of Dimitar Mitov, Greg Taylor, Luke Hannant, and Andrew Dallas have also been offered fresh deals.

Keeping hold of Mullin especially would be a huge boost going into League One next term, but you can’t blame him from seeing what opportunities could be out there for him now.

The Liverpudlian joined the U’s last summer having spent time on loan there from Tranmere Rovers in the season before last.

He had spells in the academies at Everton and Liverpool before spending a couple of years with Huddersfield Town.

Mullin has since had spells in the Football League with the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere.

He has a big decision to make this summer and will be mulling over Cambridge’s contract offer, with Bristol Rovers and Plymouth among those linked so far.