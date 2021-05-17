Nottingham Forest are not interested in Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Nottingham Forest are not pursuing a move for the ex-Arsenal man this summer despite being linked with him.

Akpom, who is 25 years old, is being tipped to leave Middlesbrough over the coming months.

The likes of Millwall, QPR, Charlton Athletic and Bristol City are said to be interested, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Nottingham Forest have become the latest club to be credited with an interest but Nottinghamshire Live have poured cold water on the speculation.

Akpom only joined Boro last summer from PAOK but has struggled for goals for Neil Warnock’s side, managing just five in 37 games in all competitions.

He started his career at Arsenal and rose up through academy before going on to play 12 times for their first-team.

The ex-England youth international played on loan at Hull City in the 2015/16 season and helped the Tigers gain promotion to the Premier League that year.

Akpom has also had loan stints at Brighton and Hove Albion, Coventry City, Brentford and Sint Truiden.

He left Arsenal on a permanent basis for PAOK and spent two years in Greece, chipping in with a combined 18 goals.

Middlesbrough lured him back to England last year but may try and offload him already.

Akpom won’t be on his way to the City Ground though, which could pave the way for the other clubs to swoop in.