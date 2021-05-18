Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic are both said to be ‘keeping an eye’ on Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt, according to Joe Crann of the Sheffield Star.

The 20 year-old is entering the the final stages of his contract which expires in June – the Owls have the option to extend Hunt’s deal for an extra year, at this minute no such option has been taken, however.

Hunt has made 14 senior appearances for Wednesday, yet only played three times in what was a highly frustrating 2020/21 season.

He was linked with a loan move away from S6 in January, however nothing transpired and Hunt would go on to make just a single eight-minute cameo for the rest of the season.

A central midfielder, Hunt sure has his admirers at Hillsborough – the Owls’ star midfielder, Barry Bannan, has raved about the talent Hunt holds which is fine praise indeed from a player like Bannan.

What has held Hunt back so far, however, has been regular game-time.

Infrequent and short appearances have failed to provide Hunt a platform to develop from and, with his main weakness being his physicality, the option of being in a pairing with Bannan doesn’t look to be practical.

With that being said, if anyone could develop Hunt at this level, Darren Moore is surely one of the most likely – Moore has built a reputation as one of the best in the EFL for developing youth talent.

For Ipswich Town, this summer looks to be one of complete rebuild – ever present Andre Dozzell, a fellow central midfielder, looks destined to be one of many casualties as Paul Cook looks to freshen up the Tractor Boys’ squad and could make free a space for Hunt.

The signing of Hunt has the potential to be a real coup for both Ipswich and Charlton Athletic, yet the power is purely in Sheffield Wednesday’s hands – all due to the extension clause on Hunt’s contract.