Chelsea might be putting their FA Cup loss behind them by pursuing starlet Seb Drozd who is currently with Brentford according to Sun reporter David Woods,

Chelsea are said to be tracking youngster Drodz, an 18-year-old striker is currently on trial with the Bees and turning out for their B side. However, Woods writes that Thomas Tuchel’s men “are weighing up a move” for the starlet who is currently on the books of Isthmian League side Uxbridge.

Uxbridge currently ply their trade in the 8th tier of English football so a step up into Chelsea’s youth system would be a big leap indeed.

As mentioned, the tricky left-footed Drozd is currently on trial with Brentford and their B side. This side was created by the Bees after they scrapped their youth academy in May 2016.

They are a side without a league but that hasn’t stopped them from getting games against the likes of Arsenal and Leicester’s Under-23s outfits as well as Bayern Munich’s Under-19s.

Domestically, they’ve also racked up games against the likes of Hanwell Town, Bromley as well as London Senior Cup games against Hendon FC and Erith Town.

Drodz’s trial with Brentford is definitely a step up in class from what he is used to at Uxbridge but it is not the first time he’s played at this level.

The Sun’s Woods reports that Drodz also turned out for QPR’s Under-18s in two games last autumn against Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City’s youth sides. These two games saw the then 17-year-old score three goals.

Woods also reports that not only are Chelsea the only threat to Brentford should they wish to keep a hold of the young utility player born in the UK of Romanian parentage. Chelsea are said to be keen but facing interest from Premier League champions Manchester City and Championship side Bournemouth.