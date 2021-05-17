Middlesbrough winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is out of contract next month following the conclusion of his six-month deal.

Middlesbrough were reportedly interested in offering the player a new contract to keep him at the club longer term, but new reports from The Northern Echo suggest just the opposite.

Mendez-Laing arrived on Deadline Day on February 1st but after not playing regularly since before September following his release from Cardiff City, his fitness wasn’t up to scratch to feature regularly.

He was limited to just nine appearances for Boro, although he did manage to find the net once during that time, scoring the third and final goal in the 3-0 win over Stoke City in March.

With Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano having left the Riverside following the end of their loan spells, Middlesbrough are interested in signing a few wingers this summer.

One avenue the club were looking to explore was Mendez-Laing, but it now appears ‘increasingly unlikely’ that any such deal will materialise.

Boro are set to release their retained list in the coming weeks and it will certainly be intriguing as to what the future holds for the 29-year-old.

The wide man played under Neil Warnock during their time at Cardiff City together. If he was to leave the Teessiders, Warnock could replace him with another former Bluebirds star.

Junior Hoilett has been linked with a move to the North-East in recent weeks and having left the South Wales club, he would be free to join up with his former boss at Middlesbrough.