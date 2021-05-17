Huddersfield Town are not interested in Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees, Yorkshire Live has reported.

Claims emerged at the weekend stating the Terriers were showing an interest in Lees ahead of this summer.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported on Sunday that Huddersfield Town are showing ‘big interest’ in the Sheffield Wednesday man. It is also added that Nottingham Forest are also showing an interest in the defender.

Huddersfield. Big interest in Tom Lees. Sheff Wed defender and soon to be free agent. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2021

However, a fresh report has emerged claiming Huddersfield are not pursuing a deal for Lees.

According to Yorkshire Live, Carlos Corberan’s side are not pursuing a deal for the centre-back ahead of next season.

Amid new claims of Huddersfield’s stance, it will be interesting to see how Lees’ situation pans out in the coming months.

The 30-year-old’s contract at Hillsborough expires later this summer and amid the Owls’ relegation to League One, a host of players could be heading for the exit door this summer.

A departure would bring an end to a seven-year stay with Sheffield Wednesday for Lees.

In his time with the club, the former Leeds United defender has played 274 times for Wednesday. In the process, Lees has chipped in with 10 goals and eight assists.

After a disappointing 20th place finish, Corberan will be hoping he can bolster his squad with some new additions in an effort to boost them up the table.

Huddersfield conceded a Championship worst 71 goals this season, finishing with a goal difference better than only four other teams.