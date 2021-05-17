Charlton Athletic attacker Chuks Aneke has emerged as a potential signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Yorkshire Live say his name has been put forward as a possible target for the summer.

Aneke, who is 27 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is yet to sign a new deal with Charlton.

He finished the last season as their top scorer after scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for life in League One next season and could see him as someone to lead the line.

The Owls are poised to go after loan players and free transfers so Aneke fits the bill for Darren Moore’s side.

He joined Charlton in 2019 after scoring 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons but initially struggled in his first year at the Valley.

Aneke managed just a single goal in the season before last as the Addicks were relegated from the Championship. However, he has made amends over the past campaign and they could face a battle to keep hold of him with Sheffield Wednesday sniffing around.

Nigel Adkins would surely want to keep him for next season, especially after his impressive goal haul last season.

Aneke has the opportunity to weigh up his options though before his contract runs out in late June and it will be interesting to see what he decides to do.