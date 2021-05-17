According to Football League World, Luton Town are interested in bringing Stoke City playmaker Tom Ince back to Kenilworth Road next season.

The 29-year-old playmaker spent the second half of last season with the Hatters, reuniting with Nathan Jones before an injury brought an early end to his campaign.

Having returned to parent club Stoke City, it awaits to be seen what Michael O’Neill has planned for the former Liverpool youngster.

As per Football League World, Luton are keen on reuniting with the winger this summer. It is said a loan deal would be most likely as Jones looks to link up with Ince once again.

Jones heaped praise on the former loan man back in April, saying Ince was “excellent” once he got going. He featured seven times for the club, playing out on the left or right-wing as well as in attacking midfield.

Ince has one year remaining on his contract with Stoke City, putting them at risk of losing him for nothing next year.

The Stockport-born ace has bags of experience at Championship level.

After making his way through Liverpool’s youth academy, Ince has played over three times in the second-tier. He made over 100 appearances for both Derby County and Blackpool, also spending time on the books with Huddersfield Town.