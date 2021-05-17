Doncaster Rovers have this morning announced Richie Wellens as their new manager. But one reporter claims that QPR no.2 John Eustace was in the final three for the Keepmoat job.

Eustace, 41, is known for representing the likes of Watford, Stoke City and Derby County during his playing career.

Hanging up his boots in 2015, Eustace would have a stint in charge of Kidderminster Harriers before joining Mark Warburton at QPR in 2019.

He and Warburton have since overseen 13th-place and 9th-place finishes in the Championship and look set to challenge the top-six next season.

But BBC’s Andy Giddings reports that Eustace made it into the final three to land the Doncaster Rovers job – Darren Moore left Rovers to join Sheffield Wednesday back in March, and Wellens is now confirmed as his permanent successor:

Understand reports stating Richie Wellens has now been appointed manager of #drfc are true. It’s believed Stephen Robinson and John Eustace were the other names in the final 3. Good appointment. — Andy Giddings (@Gids1980) May 17, 2021

QPR after a contested start to the season just concluded would burst into life after New Year. Several loan acquisitions gave the team a much-needed boost and QPR at one point had a slight glimmer of play-off hopes.

The coming summer is a crucial one for Warburton. His tenure seems to be boiling down to the next campaign – his third at the helm – and the tone is set for the Rs to go on and be strong competitors in the Championship next season.

Given that, Eustace’s reported links to the Doncaster Rovers job come as a bit of a surprise. There’s been no such reports linking him with Rovers, or even with a move away.

Any how, Eustace remains at QPR.