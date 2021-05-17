Leeds United have joined Watford in the race for Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy, according to a report by Football Insider.

The winger is facing an uncertain future at St. James’ Park.

Murphy, who is 26 years old, is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with Newcastle and they risk losing him.

He is a wanted man going into the summer transfer window, with the likes of Southampton and Rangers also mentioned as possible destinations.

Murphy spent the season before last on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and scored nine goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

He returned to Newcastle last summer and has since forced his way back into their side this past campaign under Steve Bruce. However, it appears they could face a battle to keep hold of him now.

Murphy moved to Newcastle in 2017 from Norwich City and initially struggled for game time in the North East. He had a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship before moving to Sheffield Wednesday.

The former England youth international has a big decision to make on his future.

Watford may have identified him as an ideal acquisition as they gear up for life back in the Premier League under promising boss Xisco Munoz.

However, Leeds’ name is now being mentioned and he could have his head turned by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

