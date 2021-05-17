League One’s Ipswich Town are readying a contract offer to Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley, according to Football Insider.

The Tractor Boys are looking to snap up Bradley on a free transfer this summer as Paul Cook looks to revamp his squad. Football Insider has been made aware by a source that Ipswich’s interest had intensified once they knew Bradley had rejected a new contract offer.

Bradley has been an integral part of Luton’s recent success on the pitch, winning the League One title and surviving in the Championship two seasons on the run. The defender has played 131 times for the Hatters, 37 of those coming this season as Nathan Jones’ men finished a remarkable 12th place.

Bradley began his career at Hull City, before playing for Portsmouth, Crawley Town, and Plymouth Argyle. Where his impressive performances for the Green Army saw him get his move to Luton and has now established himself as a commanding centre-back in the Championship.

This would represent a major coup for Cook and his side as they’ll be asking the defender to snub Championship interest and drop down back into League One. Bradley has been linked with Preston North End and Bristol City, but reports are saying Ipswich could offer a more ‘tempting’ salary.

Cook is in the market for new defenders this summer after the release of club captain Luke Chambers and James Wilson and it now seems Bradley has been identified as a replacement.

This is Cook’s first summer in charge of Ipswich and after a disappointing end to the season, the former Wigan Athletic manager will be on the lookout for reinforcements. The new owner’s US investment group Gamechanger 20 limited bought Ipswich in April and it is reported that they are willing to invest in the playing squad this summer to back Cook.

Ipswich are desperate to get out of League One and they have a man who has experienced in doing so, Cook won the League One title in 2017/18 with Wigan. They will be now hoping he can replicate that again next season and signing players like Bradley may help in doing so.